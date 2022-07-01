CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Crystal River veterans organization is offering a sensory-friendly alternative to the booming fireworks events typically found on the Fourth of July.

On Monday night, the American Legion Post on West Gulf to Lake Highways will transform into a safe haven for veterans for whom explosions may trigger PTSD, or otherwise remind them of their time served.

“This is pretty far from the actual city fireworks, but I’m hoping that with the music and comradery and chatter and talking, if they do hear it will be muffled and with less impact,” said Vicky Post, the event organizer.

Post said the tragic death of her friend, Sean Lealman, inspired the event. He spent 10 years in the Air Force and it was his first year being a civilian. He committed suicide after the last year’s Fourth of July, which is why she knew she had to start an event like this one.

“The fireworks essentially took him to a place he couldn’t come back from,” Post said. “The way I look at it is if I can help one veteran, and try to save their life, then I’ve done my job.”

Post also encourages other to be considerate the next few days. “Enjoy the country. Celebrate with the city, but probably around 11 o’clock, let’s calm it down and let these people go to sleep.”

The event will be held at Post 155, located at 6585 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy. in Crystal River from 6 p.m. until midnight.