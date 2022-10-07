CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Vandalism found at a Citrus County beach is possibly related to a recent TikTok trend, deputies said.

On Tuesday night, deputies said someone used spray paint to deface several surfaces throughout a park at Fort Island Gulf Beach.

Deputies said the person damaged all fixtures in the bathrooms, causing extensive damage to the county property.

The sheriff’s office said the crime is possibly related to a TikTok trend where young people film themselves committing vandalism and share it with their friends.

If anyone has any information about the crimes, call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office West District Community Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790 or Crime Stoppers at 800-ANY-TIPS.