CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 60-year-old Citrus County man was sentenced to 40 years in the Florida Department of Corrections for brutally attacking an elderly woman, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

In March, Citrus County deputies initiated a well-being check of the woman, who was under James Frederick Queen’s care.

The woman was found “severely battered” to the point the deputy thought she was dead, according to William Gladson, the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney.

When deputies approached Queen at the woman’s home, he said that she was in another country with a family member. Queen eventually admitted to lying and the woman was found inside the home.

Authorities found “the elderly victim brutally assaulted and confined,” the sheriff’s office said. However, Queen insisted the injuries were self-inflicted and said he didn’t seek help because he was embarrassed.

The woman told officials she endured “relentless beatings over several days” along with “efforts to prevent communication and escape.”

The woman was taken to a trauma center for urgent medical attention.

Queen was arrested and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping with the intent to inflict bodily harm, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, and hindering communication to law enforcement.

“The cruel and inhumane actions displayed by Queen were utterly sadistic,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “Not only did he torture and terrorize the victim for days, but he deliberately kept her from seeking law enforcement or medical assistance. His actions will have a lasting impact on the victim, and I hope this sentence brings them a sense of relief and safety.”