HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Homosassa man is accused of kidnapping and nearly beating an elderly victim to death.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said a well-being check was requested on an elderly person who was believed to be under the care of James Queen.

When deputies went to Queen’s home on Monday, deputies said Queen told them that the victim was in another county with a family member.

The deputies quickly disproved the information and Queen eventually admitted that the victim was inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

“Queen’s lies multiplied when he unsuccessfully tried to explain to deputies that the victim had multiple self-inflicted injuries and was too embarrassed to call for help,” deputies said.

When deputies entered the home, they said they located the elderly victim. They said the victim had been ruthlessly brutalized.

The victim told deputies that they had been repeatedly and savagely beaten by Queen for days. The victim was also prevented from calling for help or leaving the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was taken to a trauma center due to the extent of their injuries.

Queen was taken into custody. He faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and hindering communication to law enforcement.

He is behind held at the Citrus County Detention Facility on no bond.

“CCSO is dedicated to protecting our elderly citizens and removing brutalizers like Queen from our society,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “It is unthinkable that someone could be so violent toward such a vulnerable member of our community. Not only did Queen torture and terrorize the victim, but he deliberately kept them from seeking law enforcement and medical assistance. The cruel and inhumane actions of Queen in this case are utterly sadistic.”