CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Citrus County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- Forest Ridge Elementary School, 2927 North Forest Ridge Blvd. in Hernando (Special Needs)
- Lecanto Primary, 3790 W Educational Path in Lecanto (pet friendly)
- Central Ridge Elementary School, 185 West Citrus Springs Blvd. in Citrus Springs (general population)
Evacuation Zones
- Citrus County officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for Zone A.
Current Warnings
- Storm Surge Warning issued for Coastal and Inland Citrus.
Contact
Call 352-726-4488
WFLA.com will have interactive streaming coverage on Tracking the Tropics starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Be prepared with the WFLA Hurricane-Ready Guide 2023 and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter.