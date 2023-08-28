CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Citrus County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

Forest Ridge Elementary School , 2927 North Forest Ridge Blvd. in Hernando (Special Needs)

, (Special Needs) Lecanto Primary , 3790 W Educational Path in Lecanto (pet friendly)

, (pet friendly) Central Ridge Elementary School, 185 West Citrus Springs Blvd. in Citrus Springs (general population)

Evacuation Zones

Citrus County officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for Zone A.

Current Warnings

Storm Surge Warning issued for Coastal and Inland Citrus.

Contact

Call 352-726-4488

