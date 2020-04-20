Tornado touches down in Citrus County; cleanup underway

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Homosassa Springs is cleaning up after a tornado touched down Monday morning.

“It was literally 10 seconds of terror,” Mike Thomas said, describing the fast-moving storm.

He may have gotten the worse of it. His home was devastated. A massive tree crumpled his two cars, the back awning to his home is hanging on power lines in the front and the covering on his front porch now lays in the river behind his house.

“Half of our roof is peeled up, it’s a metal roof, and it peeled up like a sardine can,” Thomas said.

The National Weather Service says their preliminary report shows it was indeed an EF-0 tornado. It started as a waterspout near Thomas’ home then wreaked havoc for seven miles.

The trail it took includes a small mobile home community off U.S. 19 and Hall River Road.

“Every single one of these sustained some damage, but some worse than others,” said Dawn Regan.

She works nearby where the mobile home park was hit.

Jaclyn Smith also works nearby – at Trotter Realty.

“We came outside and looked at all the damage. I was like, oh my God my truck got picked up and moved. My window’s broke. I was just shocked,” Smith said.

Perhaps the biggest shock is that no injuries or deaths were reported.

“Nobody’s hurt. We can fix things, but the most important thing is that we’re OK and our pets are OK and our neighbors are OK,” said Thomas.