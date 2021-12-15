TikTok trend threatening gun violence at schools, Citrus County schools monitoring

FILE – A federal judge has approved a request from a group of WeChat users to delay looming U.S. government restrictions that could effectively make the popular app nearly impossible to use. In a ruling dated Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in California said the government’s actions would affect users’ First Amendment rights as an effective ban on the app removes their platform for communication. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Administrators in the Citrus County School District said they have been made aware of a national TikTok trend threatening gun violence at a school on Dec. 17.

The district said the threat is being monitored in schools across the state and nation, but so far, the origins of the threat have yet to be identified.

“As we always do, along with our partners at the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, we will continue to closely monitor social media and will follow up on any threat that is brought to our attention,” the district wrote in a Facebook post.

Law enforcement and school guardians are said to be present at schools throughout the day and will be on alert for any threats.

The district reminded all staff, students and parents to reach out to law enforcement if they know of any specific threats or witness any suspicious activity. They added that any student caught making a violent threat on social media or causing a disturbance in school will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.