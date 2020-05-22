Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Suspect injured following deputy-involved shooting in Citrus Co.

Citrus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect has been injured following an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Filmore St. in Beverly Hills in response to a suspect breaking car windows.

When deputies arrived, the suspect displayed deadly force. As a result, the deputy on scene fired his weapon.

At this time, the suspect is in custody and receiving medical treatment. The Florida Department of
Law Enforcement will investigate the incident.

“This was a very dangerous situation that risked the lives of dozens of innocent people and consumed our full-attention in order to protect our citizens,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “We are very thankful that no one from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was injured and that they will all go home to their families tonight.”.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-726-1121.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss