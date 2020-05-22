Suspect injured following deputy-involved shooting in Citrus Co.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect has been injured following an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Filmore St. in Beverly Hills in response to a suspect breaking car windows.

When deputies arrived, the suspect displayed deadly force. As a result, the deputy on scene fired his weapon.

At this time, the suspect is in custody and receiving medical treatment. The Florida Department of

Law Enforcement will investigate the incident.

“This was a very dangerous situation that risked the lives of dozens of innocent people and consumed our full-attention in order to protect our citizens,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “We are very thankful that no one from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was injured and that they will all go home to their families tonight.”.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-726-1121.

