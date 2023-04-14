CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect was taken into custody after they made threats against a Citrus County school.

Deputies said they responded to the Seven River Christian School after threats were made against the school.

Officials said a deputy was already on the scene after a lockdown was issued at the school.

“Thankfully, we were able to take the suspect into custody off-campus before they posed any potential danger to the students and faculty,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the lockdown was lifted within 10 minutes.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information about the suspect who was taken into custody.