Suncoast Parkway extension opens in Citrus County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation has opened a new stretch of the Suncoast Parkway going into Citrus County.

The $135 million toll road connects Citrus County with the rest of Tampa Bay, cutting down long commute for drivers going between Hernando and Citrus counties. Construction began in Feb. 2018.

It’s the first phase of the full extension, which will connect with U.S. Highway 19. The next three phases are still being designed.

The Citrus County leg of the parkway continues north into the county and ends at State Road 44 in Crystal River.

The new extension features four lanes, 15 new bridges, five wildlife crossing and a pedestrian overpass.

It will cost drivers $1.87 to get on the parkway.