Student questioned after incident that prompted lockdown at Citrus County schools

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A number of Citrus County schools were placed on a cautionary lockdown Friday morning while authorities investigated a suspicious incident involving a student at Lecanto High School.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and the student is being questioned by law enforcement and school officials.

Officials said the lockdown affected the entire Lecanto Complex including Lecanto Primary, Lecanto Middle, CREST, Pace and The Renaissance Center. Classes have since resumed.

