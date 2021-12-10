Student questioned after incident that prompted lockdown at Citrus County schools

Citrus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A number of Citrus County schools were placed on a cautionary lockdown Friday morning while authorities investigated a suspicious incident involving a student at Lecanto High School.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and the student is being questioned by law enforcement and school officials.

Officials said the lockdown affected the entire Lecanto Complex including Lecanto Primary, Lecanto Middle, CREST, Pace and The Renaissance Center. Classes have since resumed.

News Channel 8 is working to get more information about the incident. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss