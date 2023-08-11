CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Nobody was injured when a small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Citrus County on Friday.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot and one passenger were the only two on board the aircraft at the time of the incident.

By some luck, the aircraft did not cause any damage to the area.

“Please be cautious as you drive through the area of the Friends of Citrus Thrift Store located off Gulf to Lake Highway as first responders work to clear the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

It was not immediately clear why the plane was forced to make the emergency landing.