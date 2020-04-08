Skeletal remains found in Crystal River, deputies say

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said its detectives are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains in Crystal River.

The unidentified remains were located in a wooded area near West Dunnellon Road, in the area of North US 19 and North Citrus Avenue.

Authorities said detectives arrived at the scene Wednesday and sealed off the area, and that the medical examiner’s office is working to identify the remains.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-726-1121. To remain anonymous, contact the Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

