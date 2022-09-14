CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Silver Alert was issued for a 66-year-old woman on Wednesday evening.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for Dawn Meredith. Meredith was last seen wearing dark jeans, a maroon shirt, and blue tennis shoes at the Florida Cancer Specialist office in Lecanto off of North Lecanto Highway.

Deputies said Meredith is traveling in a silver/beige 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan, bearing tag number KQPN94.

Anyone with information on Meredith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-249-2790 or 911.