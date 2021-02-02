Silver Alert issued for missing Citrus County woman with dementia

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for 77-year-old Jane Lois Vicari.

Deputies said Vicari was last seen leaving a family member’s home in the 1700 block of W. Caroline Path in Brentwood.

She is white, around 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at (352)249-2790.