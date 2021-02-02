LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Silver Alert issued for missing Citrus County woman with dementia

Citrus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Citrus County Sheriff’s office)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for 77-year-old Jane Lois Vicari.

Deputies said Vicari was last seen leaving a family member’s home in the 1700 block of W. Caroline Path in Brentwood.

She is white, around 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at (352)249-2790.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss