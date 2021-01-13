LIVE NOW /
Silver Alert issued for missing Citrus County woman, 80

Citrus County

(Source: Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old woman who was reported missing in Homosassa.

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for Patricia Ann Locker, a 5 feet 5 inches white female, weighing about 110 lbs. Locker has short gray hair, blue eyes and wears wire glasses, authorities said.

Locker was last seen Tuesday evening near her home in the 5800 block of S. Oakridge Drive.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call detectives at (352) 249-2790 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

