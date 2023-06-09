CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing Citrus County man.

Virgel Dwight Goforth, 84, was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on West Miss Maggie Drive in Homosassa, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Goforth is 5’8″ and 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, deputies said. He was last seen driving a 2005 gold Isuzu Ascender with Florida license plate Y900ME.

He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt and beige pants, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 352-249-2790.