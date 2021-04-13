Silver Alert issued for missing Citrus County man, 69

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Homosassa man who was reported missing Tuesday morning.

A Silver Alert was issued for 69-year-old Gary James Wirth 6 feet 1 inches white male, weighing 190 pounds. Wirth has gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said Wirth was diagnosed with a number of medical conditions and is cognitively impaired.

He left his home in a 4-door Hyundai sedan with the Florida tag AXFL49.

Those with information about his whereabouts should call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-249-2790.

