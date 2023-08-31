CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 83-year-old Citrus County man has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.
Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
by: Kevin Accettulla
Posted:
Updated:
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 83-year-old Citrus County man has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.
Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now