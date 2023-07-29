CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — Citrus County deputies issued a silver alert for a missing man who was last seen Friday night.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said George Stephenson, 64, was last spotted leaving his home on near Northeast Second Street and Three Sisters Trail in Crystal River at about 10 p.m.

Stephenson was said to be traveling on foot.

The 64-year-old is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and having gray hair and blue eyes. Deputies said they did not know what he was wearing, but said he might have black tennis shoes with a gray stripe on them.

The CCSO Aviation unit and K9 units are being used to look for Stephenson. If you know where he is, call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-249-2790.