Silver Alert issued for missing 90-year-old woman from Crystal River

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 90-year-old woman who was reported missing in Crystal River on Tuesday.

A Silver Alert was issued for Carolyn Davies, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has grayish blonde hair and brown eyes, deputies say.

Carolyn was last seen leaving her home at the Rock Crusher Canyon RV Park, which is off South Rock Crusher Road in Crystal River at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

She was driving a red two-door Hyundai Veloster with the Florida tag DRX5K.

Those with information on Carolyn’s whereabouts should call detectives at (352)249-2790 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

