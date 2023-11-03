CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Shots were fired after deputies and Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a home in Floral City, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and fire crews were called to a home on East Trails End Road when shots were fired, deputies said. All officials who responded are safe.

Deputies didn’t provide specifics about what happened, but shared a photo of a home that appears to be heavily damaged by a fire.

There is no threat to the public, but community members are asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.