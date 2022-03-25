CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County deputies shot and killed a man after he allegedly pointed a weapon in their direction.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence off of North Windbreak Terrace in Dunnellon around 5:30 p.m. in regards to a verbal altercation.

While deputies spoke with the complainant, the suspect drove up to the scene in his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said as deputies approached the suspect, the man refused to comply with verbal commands and retrieved a weapon leaving the deputies with no choice but to shoot him.

“Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trained to respond appropriately to any threat they come in contact with,” Sheriff Prendergast said. “We are thankful for their courageous efforts in keeping our community safe.”

As with any deputy-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on scene and investigating this case.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the preliminary FDLE investigation. No deputies were injured in the incident.