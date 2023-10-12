CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — Several roads in Crystal River were closed Thursday morning after a possible tornado swept through the area.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said the following roads are closed due to down powerlines, trees and flooding.

Fort Island Trail and Three Sisters Springs Trail intersection

Northeast 9th Street, 8th Street, and 1st Street in the Copeland Park area

Crystal Street near the intersection of West Balloon Lane

Southeast 8th Terrace

Ozello Trail and Winterset Avenue intersection

Whitewater Terrace and Turkey Oak intersection

Photos from the scene showed damage to a home and debris scattered across several roads.

(Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

(Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

(Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)