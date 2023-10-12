CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — Several roads in Crystal River were closed Thursday morning after a possible tornado swept through the area.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said the following roads are closed due to down powerlines, trees and flooding.
- Fort Island Trail and Three Sisters Springs Trail intersection
- Northeast 9th Street, 8th Street, and 1st Street in the Copeland Park area
- Crystal Street near the intersection of West Balloon Lane
- Southeast 8th Terrace
- Ozello Trail and Winterset Avenue intersection
- Whitewater Terrace and Turkey Oak intersection
Photos from the scene showed damage to a home and debris scattered across several roads.
