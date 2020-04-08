Search underway for missing 75-year-old Citrus County woman

Breaking News
Citrus County

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 75-year-old woman last seen Monday evening.

According to deputies, Diane Mcinnis was last seen around 10 p.m. leaving her home on foot in the area of West Finch Court in Homosassa.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing or her direction of travel.

Mcinnis is not known to have any symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer’s and does not have major medical conditions.

If you have any information on Ms. Diane’s whereabouts or believe to have seen her, please contact the sheriff’s office at 352-726-1121.

