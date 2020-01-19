Salvation Army to open cold weather shelter in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Salvation Army’s cold weather shelter will be open Monday for anyone in Citrus County who needs a warm place to sleep.

The shelter, which is located in Lecanto, will start accepting guests around 7 p.m. and will stay open until 7 a.m the following day.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver says temperatures will drop to the 50s Monday and we’ll see temperatures in the low 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Salvation Army’s cold weather shelter is located at 712 School Avenue in Lecanto.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

