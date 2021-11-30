Retired Citrus County deputy murdered in Marion County, sheriff says

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired Citrus County deputy was murdered in central Florida on Tuesday, according to the county sheriff.

Retired Deputy Steven Smolensky was shot and killed near Ocala, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast told 8 On Your Side’s Chip Osowski. Smolensky retired a few years ago after spending 25 years with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

After retiring from the sheriff’s office, Smolensky went to work for Suburban Propane in Marion County. According to Sheriff Prendergast, the retired deputy was shot and killed while delivering propane.