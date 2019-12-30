Rabies alert issued for part of Inverness

INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) – Health officials have issued a rabies alert for part of Inverness after a feral cat tested positive for the disease.

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County says the feral cat was tested after it bit someone on Dec. 26. The animal tested positive for rabies on Dec. 27. The person who was bitten is now receiving post-exposure treatment to stop the disease.

The health department has issued a rabies alert for the Heatherwood area. The center is of the alert is at the intersection of East Heatherwood Street and South Hammock Avenue.

The alert lasts for 60 days and includes the area within these boundaries:

NORTH BOUNDARY: Northern part of South Vision Circle and Trail 18

Northern part of South Vision Circle and Trail 18 EAST BOUNDARY: Lighthorse Circle

Lighthorse Circle SOUTH BOUNDARY: East Needham Court

East Needham Court WEST BOUNDARY: South Brittany Path

“All residents and visitors in Citrus County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated,” health officials said in a statement. “The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Citrus County. Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public.”

The health department says the public should be aware that rabies activity can also occur outside the area of the alert. Officials say everyone should avoid contact with all wildlife – particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

