CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Purple Alert was issued Monday night for a missing Citrus County man.

Francis Raymond, 39, was last seen at about 3 p.m. in the area of Meadowdale Street in Beverly Hills, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond is 5’7″ and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, deputies said.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 352-249-2790.