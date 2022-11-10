CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — As Tropical Storm Nicole quickly blows over the state, it’s bringing lots of rain and gusty winds to the nature coast.

Citrus County schools were closed Thursday and will also be closed on Friday.

Gusty winds up to 60 mph knocked down trees throughout the county.

“I’ve had to pull some branches out of the road,” said Angelo Failla, who lives in Homosassa.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of trees blocking roadways and others leaning on power lines.

“We had gusts like crazy, I was walking across the parking lot and I got blown back a couple feet,” said Amy Rose Kolba, McRae’s of Homosassa employee.

Kolba said she’s always prepared for every storm because you never know what could happen.

“Pretty much every storm that comes through we lift everything up take all the coolers out strap everything down,” she said. “The main thing is we always prepare for a lot of water.”

However, floodwaters were not a concern as the tide went out during the day. Over at Pete’s Pier in Crystal River, boats sat on the river bottom with the tide receding. With high tide approaching, county leaders said there is a potential storm surge threat to the area.