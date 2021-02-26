Pizza delivery worker killed by hit-and-run driver in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was delivering pizzas when she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Citrus County on Thursday, authorities said.

The 45-year-old had parked her vehicle to make a delivery in the 6000 block of South Cascade Avenue. Troopers said the car was sticking out in the roadway, and a vehicle that was heading northbound hit the woman and her passenger side door. Then the driver fled the scene.

The woman was airlifted to Ocala Regional Hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at813-558-1800.