Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Citrus County

Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pilot died after his single occupant plane crashed in Citrus County Wednesday morning.

The plane crashed just before 8 a.m. south of the Inverness Airport in Inverness.

Crews arrived very shortly after the crash, but discovered the pilot did not survive.

