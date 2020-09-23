Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pilot died after his single occupant plane crashed in Citrus County Wednesday morning.
The plane crashed just before 8 a.m. south of the Inverness Airport in Inverness.
Crews arrived very shortly after the crash, but discovered the pilot did not survive.
This story will be updated.
