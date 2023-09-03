CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis is continuing his visits around Florida cities amid Hurricane Idalia’s impacts.

His most recent stop was to Crystal River, accompanied by Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast and first responders.

A few notable areas he visited included Crystal River’s Main Street District, waterfront recreational areas, and residencies.

DeSantis assessed the aftermath he Hurricane Idalia and engaged with residents who were affected by the significant storm surge the hurricane brought.

His visit “aimed to gain on-the-ground knowledge of the storm’s impact so that he could better understand the needs of our affected community.”

During the visit, the governor also met with business owners and first responders to understand their experience and the ongoing recovery efforts.

As the community continues to rebuild and recover, the assessment will assist in the allocation of resources to expedite recovery and normalcy.

DeSantis meets with members of the Citrus County school district

“We are grateful for Governor DeSantis’s prompt response to our community’s needs during this challenging time,” Sheriff Pendergast said. “His presence here today reinforces our shared commitment to preserving the safety and well-being of our residents. We cannot thank him enough for ensuring our community has the needed resources to recover, as well as those other affected counties north and south of us.”

Before heading back to Tallahassee, Governor DeSantis promised his return to the county soon.