Person of interest sought in fatal shooting of Citrus County father of four

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has named a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old father of four Thursday.

Deputies say 25-year-old David Jerome Lemon Jr. is wanted for questioning in reference to the fatal shooting of Tyler Hopkins in Crystal River.

Lemon is 5-feet 7-inches tall weight approximately 165 pounds.

The sheriff’s office currently has an active warrant out for Lemon’s arrest for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and are asking him to turn himself in.

“We are asking for David Lemon to turn himself in to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, or any sheriff’s office, for his active warrant for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are aware of the circumstances surrounding this incident, and want to give all parties involved the opportunity to provide details.”

If you have information regarding the location of David Lemon or can provide any additional information in reference to his whereabouts, please call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

