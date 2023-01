CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died Sunday evening after they were hit by an SUV while crossing a highway.

Just before 7 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV was traveling westbound on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard when a 68-year-old man from Virginia Beach, Virginia, walked across the highway and into the SUV’s path.

Troopers said the SUV collided with the man, who died at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.