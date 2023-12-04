INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 100 animals were rescued from an Inverness home after a months-long investigation into a case of animal cruelty, deputies said.

Monday, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office announced that Faustino Alfredo Valladares, 66, and Patricia Maria Villadamigo, 46, of Inverness were charged with animal cruelty after they were accused of neglecting numerous dogs, chickens, and turkeys in their care.

Animal control officers said they first began their investigation into the couple on July 31 after learning that they possibly had over 16 dogs and 46 turkeys and turkeys on their .22-acre property.

Over four months, the ACOs checked in on the animals to make sure they were being cared for adequately, but deputies said the couple only cooperated minimally.

“All dogs in their possession were found to be without current vaccinations, and they did not have a kennel license, which is mandated by county ordinance with ownership of ten or more dogs,” the sheriff’s office said.

One dog, a 7-year-old German Shepherd named Thor, caught deputies’ attention due to its poor health — with the sheriff’s office saying the dog was in pain, had problems with its hips and suffering from an ear infection.

“Valladares and Villadamigo refused to provide treatment for Thor, regardless of being issued a citation and a 24-hour mandate to be treated,” the sheriff’s office said. “Villadamigo ultimately made it known to ACOs that they would not be allowed to check on Thor and any other animals’ well-being on their property.”

Faustino Alfredo Valladares, 66 (Photo taken by CCSO)

Patricia Maria Villadamigo, 46 (Credit: CCSO)

Motivated by Thor’s situation, animal control officers and detectives executed “Operation Rescue Thor,” to remove “18 dogs, 11 puppies, and 73 varying species of fowl, one of which was deceased,” from the home.

The sheriff’s office said the living animals were assessed by deputies and other county officials, who then handed over the rescued creatures to Citrus County Animal Services for treatment.

“Our ACOs work tirelessly to help defend innocent animals, such as Thor, whom

irresponsible owners mistreat,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “It is sickening to see how Villadamigo and Valladares had such disregard for taking care of their animals. I am proud of the quick investigative work of both our ACOs and Community Crimes Detectives, as well as our partnership with Citrus County Animal Services for their assistance in saving these helpless animals.”

The sheriff’s office said Villadamigo was charged with felony animal cruelty, resisting arrest without violence, and obstruction of a search warrant. Valladares was charged with felony animal cruelty.

“Our AC