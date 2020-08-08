‘Operation Coin Toss’: 55 arrests, 122 felonies in Citrus County drug crackdown

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A drug investigation in Citrus County netted the arrests of 55 individuals on a combined 122 felony charges.

“Operation Coin Toss” began in June 2019. In the latest and last swarm of arrests, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office charged 55 individuals with 122 felony charges and 43 misdemeanors.

The first quarter of the drug operation targeted those responsible for drug trafficking and those who sell illegal narcotics. The latest investigation targeted on intelligence collected through drug overdose investigations.

The undercover surveillance and drug purchases resulted in the seizure of 40 grams of fentanyl, 143 grams of meth, 87 grams of heroin, and 30 grams of cocaine.

“The focus of Operation Coin Toss is to dismantle the drug supply chains plaguing the vulnerable population of Citrus County,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “We continue to focus our attention on the dealers who are making a profit by exploiting addicts and their loved ones.”

The list of individuals arrested during the 4th quarter of this operation, and their charges, are as follows:

Issac Edwards:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in controlled substance fentanyl

Trafficking in heroin

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell cocaine

Possession controlled substance with intent to sell Hydrocodone

Possession of marijuana over 20g

Possession paraphernalia

Rent, lease, own a drug dwelling

Timothy Wilson:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell heroin

Possession with intent to sell cocaine

Possession with intent to sell oxycodone

Possession of morphine

Possession of paraphernalia

Laura Kellogg:

Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell fentanyl

Possession with intent to sell oxycodone

Possession with intent to sell suboxone

Possession with intent to sell LSD

Possession with intent to sell psilocybin

Possession with intent to sell carisoprodol

Possession of cannabis under 20g

Possession of paraphernalia

Theodore Sharp:

Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell alprazolam

Possession of cannabis under 20g

Possession of paraphernalia

Brandon Cofield:

Manufacturing methamphetamine

Rent, Lease, Own, a nuisance drug dwelling

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession paraphernalia

Peter Luther:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a concealed firearm

Possession of a short barreled shotgun

Possession of cocaine

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of heroin

Possession of suboxone

Operating a nuisance drug house

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Scott Graver:

Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell heroin

Possession of morphine

Possession of clonazepam

Possession cannabis under 20g

Possession paraphernalia

Ronald Mesick:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell

Possession firearm in commission of felony

Sell lease rent a drug dwelling

Possession paraphernalia

Citrus County warrant for driving on an expired license.

Nicole Cash:

Trafficking in methamphetamine,

Trafficking in controlled substance fentanyl,

Unlawful use of a two-way device,

Possession controlled substance fentanyl,

Possession paraphernalia

5 active Citrus County warrants

Eric Sputa:

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Fleeing/Eluding LEO W/Agency Insignia & Lights w/Sirens

Possession of a Controlled substance

Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (Habitual Traffic Offender)

Resist Officer W/Out violence

Criminal Mischief

No Motor Vehicle Registration/Vehicle not registered

Matthew Jefferson:

Manufacturing methamphetamine

Possession listed chemical

Possession controlled substance with intent to sell

Posession of paraphernalia

Manufacturing/Possession of instrumentalities utilized in producing

counterfeit US Currency

Kevin Kasten:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Domestic battery

Failure to register as a convicted felon

Violation of conditional release

Katie Egbert:

Possession of methamphetamine

Manufacturing/Possession of instrumentalities utilized in producing

counterfeit US Currency

Possession paraphernalia

Kaleb Rosenka:

Two counts of sale of a controlled substance-Acid/Lsd

Johnny Johnson:

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession paraphernalia

Sean Lane:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of heroin

Possession of paraphernalia

Driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked

Brandon Barnes:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a short barreled shotgun

Possession of firearm with altered or removed serial number

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Holly Hockenberry:

Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia

Victoria Jones:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Brandon Barnes:

Operating a nuisance drug house

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jennifer Winner:

Possession controlled substance Alprazolam

Possession controlled substance Fentanyl

Child neglect

Possession paraphernalia

Mariah Jouvert:

Possession controlled substance fentanyl

possession marijuana under 20g

Possession paraphernalia

Tammy Bryant:

Possession of fentanyl

Sell lease rent a drug dwelling

Possession paraphernalia

Jessica Skaggs:

Possession control substance

Possession paraphernalia

James Bailey:

Possession of methamphetamine

Fleeing and eluding

Driving while revoked Habitual traffic offender

David Sinclair:

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Rent, lease, own a drug dwelling

Brandon Marshall:

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of paraphernalia

Kitty Collins:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Chelsea Dominey:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Dana R. Doss:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license suspended/revoked

Michael Autenrieth:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license suspended

Tobie Parham:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of Paraphernalia

Jonathan Disanza:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of fentanyl

Kimberly Gilbert:

Possession methamphetamine

Possession paraphernalia

Frank Hoffmeister:

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of methamphetamine

Everett Dicks:

Possession controlled substance

Possession paraphernalia

Candice Shade:

Posession of Methamphetamine paraphernalia

Posession of cannabis under 20g

Travis Mason:

Possession of methamphetamine

Shauna Carpenter:

Posession of methamphetamine

Brian Legros:

Two counts possession of a controlled substance

Alexander Fleischmann:

Possession of methamphetamine

Tammy Walker:

Possession of paraphernalia

Surleta McMahon:

Possession paraphernalia

James Edwards Jr.:

Writ of bodily attachment

David Miller:

Possession paraphernalia

Quadry Sweeney

Driving while license suspended

Megan Blackmon

Voilation of Probation Warrant

Adrian Williams:

Warrant for driving while license suspended

Darryl Belcher:

Violation of probation

James Wall:

Violation of probation warrant

Rose Justen:

Violation of probation warrant

Kayla Ann Dehart:

Violation of probation

Joseph Martin:

Violation of probation

Aurthus Silvia:

Active Citrus County warrant reference: possession of cocaine

