‘Operation Coin Toss’: 55 arrests, 122 felonies in Citrus County drug crackdown

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A drug investigation in Citrus County netted the arrests of 55 individuals on a combined 122 felony charges.
“Operation Coin Toss” began in June 2019. In the latest and last swarm of arrests, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office charged 55 individuals with 122 felony charges and 43 misdemeanors.
The first quarter of the drug operation targeted those responsible for drug trafficking and those who sell illegal narcotics. The latest investigation targeted on intelligence collected through drug overdose investigations.
The undercover surveillance and drug purchases resulted in the seizure of 40 grams of fentanyl, 143 grams of meth, 87 grams of heroin, and 30 grams of cocaine.
“The focus of Operation Coin Toss is to dismantle the drug supply chains plaguing the vulnerable population of Citrus County,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “We continue to focus our attention on the dealers who are making a profit by exploiting addicts and their loved ones.”
The list of individuals arrested during the 4th quarter of this operation, and their charges, are as follows:
Issac Edwards:
Trafficking in methamphetamine
Trafficking in controlled substance fentanyl
Trafficking in heroin
Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell cocaine
Possession controlled substance with intent to sell Hydrocodone
Possession of marijuana over 20g
Possession paraphernalia
Rent, lease, own a drug dwelling
Timothy Wilson:
Trafficking in methamphetamine
Possession with intent to sell heroin
Possession with intent to sell cocaine
Possession with intent to sell oxycodone
Possession of morphine
Possession of paraphernalia
Laura Kellogg:
Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine
Possession with intent to sell fentanyl
Possession with intent to sell oxycodone
Possession with intent to sell suboxone
Possession with intent to sell LSD
Possession with intent to sell psilocybin
Possession with intent to sell carisoprodol
Possession of cannabis under 20g
Possession of paraphernalia
Theodore Sharp:
Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine
Possession with intent to sell alprazolam
Possession of cannabis under 20g
Possession of paraphernalia
Brandon Cofield:
Manufacturing methamphetamine
Rent, Lease, Own, a nuisance drug dwelling
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession paraphernalia
Peter Luther:
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Possession of a concealed firearm
Possession of a short barreled shotgun
Possession of cocaine
Possession of fentanyl
Possession of heroin
Possession of suboxone
Operating a nuisance drug house
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Scott Graver:
Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine
Possession with intent to sell heroin
Possession of morphine
Possession of clonazepam
Possession cannabis under 20g
Possession paraphernalia
Ronald Mesick:
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell
Possession firearm in commission of felony
Sell lease rent a drug dwelling
Possession paraphernalia
Citrus County warrant for driving on an expired license.
Nicole Cash:
Trafficking in methamphetamine,
Trafficking in controlled substance fentanyl,
Unlawful use of a two-way device,
Possession controlled substance fentanyl,
Possession paraphernalia
5 active Citrus County warrants
Eric Sputa:
Possession of a firearm by convicted felon
Fleeing/Eluding LEO W/Agency Insignia & Lights w/Sirens
Possession of a Controlled substance
Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (Habitual Traffic Offender)
Resist Officer W/Out violence
Criminal Mischief
No Motor Vehicle Registration/Vehicle not registered
Matthew Jefferson:
Manufacturing methamphetamine
Possession listed chemical
Possession controlled substance with intent to sell
Posession of paraphernalia
Manufacturing/Possession of instrumentalities utilized in producing
counterfeit US Currency
Kevin Kasten:
Trafficking in methamphetamine
Domestic battery
Failure to register as a convicted felon
Violation of conditional release
Katie Egbert:
Possession of methamphetamine
Manufacturing/Possession of instrumentalities utilized in producing
counterfeit US Currency
Possession paraphernalia
Kaleb Rosenka:
Two counts of sale of a controlled substance-Acid/Lsd
Johnny Johnson:
Possession of firearm by convicted felon
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession paraphernalia
Sean Lane:
Possession of cocaine
Possession of heroin
Possession of paraphernalia
Driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked
Brandon Barnes:
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Possession of a short barreled shotgun
Possession of firearm with altered or removed serial number
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Holly Hockenberry:
Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine
Possession of paraphernalia
Victoria Jones:
Possession of cocaine
Possession of fentanyl
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandon Barnes:
Operating a nuisance drug house
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Jennifer Winner:
Possession controlled substance Alprazolam
Possession controlled substance Fentanyl
Child neglect
Possession paraphernalia
Mariah Jouvert:
Possession controlled substance fentanyl
possession marijuana under 20g
Possession paraphernalia
Tammy Bryant:
Possession of fentanyl
Sell lease rent a drug dwelling
Possession paraphernalia
Jessica Skaggs:
Possession control substance
Possession paraphernalia
James Bailey:
Possession of methamphetamine
Fleeing and eluding
Driving while revoked Habitual traffic offender
David Sinclair:
Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
Rent, lease, own a drug dwelling
Brandon Marshall:
Possession of fentanyl
Possession of paraphernalia
Kitty Collins:
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Chelsea Dominey:
Possession of cocaine
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Dana R. Doss:
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Driving while license suspended/revoked
Michael Autenrieth:
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Driving while license suspended
Tobie Parham:
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession of Paraphernalia
Jonathan Disanza:
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession of fentanyl
Kimberly Gilbert:
Possession methamphetamine
Possession paraphernalia
Frank Hoffmeister:
Possession of fentanyl
Possession of methamphetamine
Everett Dicks:
Possession controlled substance
Possession paraphernalia
Candice Shade:
Posession of Methamphetamine paraphernalia
Posession of cannabis under 20g
Travis Mason:
Possession of methamphetamine
Shauna Carpenter:
Posession of methamphetamine
Brian Legros:
Two counts possession of a controlled substance
Alexander Fleischmann:
Possession of methamphetamine
Tammy Walker:
Possession of paraphernalia
Surleta McMahon:
Possession paraphernalia
James Edwards Jr.:
Writ of bodily attachment
David Miller:
Possession paraphernalia
Quadry Sweeney
Driving while license suspended
Megan Blackmon
Voilation of Probation Warrant
Adrian Williams:
Warrant for driving while license suspended
Darryl Belcher:
Violation of probation
James Wall:
Violation of probation warrant
Rose Justen:
Violation of probation warrant
Kayla Ann Dehart:
Violation of probation
Joseph Martin:
Violation of probation
Aurthus Silvia:
Active Citrus County warrant reference: possession of cocaine
