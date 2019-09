CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Animal Control Officers with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a lost turtle found in Hernando.

According to deputies, the turtle is an African Spurred Tortoise and weighs about 100 pounds. It was found on Tulipwood Lane.

If you are the owner or know who it might be, please contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121.