CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A no-swim advisory was issued for Fort Island Gulf Beach in Citrus County, located at 16000 West Fort Island Trail, due to the presence of enteric bacteria in the waters.

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County conducted a water test at the beach, which showed unhealthy levels of the bacteria that pose potential health risks.

Enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution likely from stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife, or human sewage.

If someone comes into contact with this bacteria, they run the risk of disease, infections, or rashes.

For more information, visit FloridaHealth.gov or call the DOH-Citrus at 352-513-6100.