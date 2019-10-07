No injuries reported after school bus strikes deer in Citrus Co.

Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY (WFLA) – Over 30 students and a bus driver walked away from a bus crash this morning after striking a deer.

Deputies say the bus struck the deer near East Gobbler Drive. Thankfully no one on board suffered any injuries.

