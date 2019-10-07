No injuries reported after school bus strikes deer in Citrus Co.

CITRUS COUNTY (WFLA) – Over 30 students and a bus driver walked away from a bus crash this morning after striking a deer.
Deputies say the bus struck the deer near East Gobbler Drive. Thankfully no one on board suffered any injuries.
LATEST POSTS
- FBI: Inmate is most prolific serial killer in US history
- Caught on camera: Woman calls teen racial slur, orders him ‘down on your knees’ for littering in St. Pete
- VIRAL VIDEO: 6-year-old girl with cerebral palsy walks for first time ever
- Tampa Theatre claims to be most haunted place in Tampa Bay area
- Rays fans see first playoff win at home in 6 years