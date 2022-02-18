Nearly 500 grams of meth found in Citrus County drug bust

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office nabbed four suspects in a drug bust in Homosassa Thursday.

Deputies said they searched a home on West Carter Road, where they found six people and 482.6 grams of methamphetamine, LSD, and pills of Diazepam, Oxycodone, and Alprazolam.

The sheriff’s office arrested Melissa Parker, 41; Anthony Fusco, 54; Danny Green, 38; and Holly Beams, 30, on various drug charges including trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

“I’d like to thank Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis and his team, along with our federal partners for assisting us with the successful execution of this narcotics search warrant,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “Our united front in the fight against illegal narcotics serves as a reminder to those dealing drugs in our communities that we will find you, and when we do, you’ll be in cuffs.”