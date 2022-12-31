HERNANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on West Norvell Bryant Highway in Hernando on Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of CR-486 and North Fatima Avenue, which is near Hernando Elementary School, at around 7:00 p.m.

Troopers said a SUV driven by a 75-year-old woman from Beverly Hills stopped at a stop sign before attempting to turn left onto the highway. While crossing the eastbound lanes, an oncoming motorcycle struck the rear end of the SUV and overturned.

The motorcyclist was identified as a 50-year-old man from Hernando. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the SUV and her 80-year-old male passenger were not hurt.