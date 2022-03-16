CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 35-year-old Spring Hill man died Tuesday night after a four-car accident in Citrus County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Police said all four vehicles were travelling southbound on US-19, when a motorcycle slowed down and was hit from behind by a sedan. The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and landed on the shoulder of the road.

Two other cars, a pickup truck and an SUV, both swerved into the same shoulder and hit the motorcyclist. He died at the scene. Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

FHP did not immediately release the identities of anyone involved.

The driver and passenger in the sedan both suffered minor injuries. The occupants of the two other vehicles, including a 1-year-old and 15-year-old, were not injured.