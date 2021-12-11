‘Moments of havoc’: Citrus County man strikes deputy at Inverness Christmas parade

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly drove recklessly near the Inverness Christmas parade, striking one deputy.

Authorities say Aaron Williams, 25, drove recklessly into the intersection of US Hwy 41 North and Montgomery Avenue Saturday afternoon before he struck a nearby deputy.

Reports indicate the deputy only sustained minor injuries.

Williams then ignored commands to stop while he continued to swerve “erratically” around barricades blocking adjoining roads, deputies said.

Nearby officers flooded towards Williams, containing him while he was in the outer perimeter of the parade. Williams’ vehicle was stopped and he was immediately arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and five counts of resisting an officer without violence.

“What should have been a fun-filled, festive parade was interrupted by a few moments of havoc for those who witnessed the chaos caused by Williams’ careless and reckless actions,” Sheriff Prendergast said. “Even though Williams had a blatant disregard for public safety, our deputies’ actions exemplified service above self when it comes to the safety of our community.”