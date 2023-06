CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two goats have been reported missing by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

The Animal Control Officers found a tan and white buck off Old Floral City Road and East Marvin Street in Floral City.

The ACOs reported that the goat is joined by another buck that ran off near Floral City Elementary School. The runaway goat is mostly black with a bit of white.

Anyone who knows the goat’s owners is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-249-2790.