Missing endangered person alert issued for Citrus County dementia patient

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Crystal River man suffering from dementia was reported missing Monday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Edwin Smith, 68, was last seen at 5 a.m. wearing a black shirt, khaki cargo shorts, white socks, and blue jeans. He had no shoes.

Smith is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has brown and grey hair and brown eyes with a long beard.



Authorities believe he is traveling on foot, but they do not know where he is headed. He is classified as a missing endangered adult.

If you know where he is, call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790 or Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-ANY-TIPS (888-269-8477). You can also send information in at www.CrimeStoppersCitrus.com.