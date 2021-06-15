Missing Citrus County man last heard from in March, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 33-year-old man who was reported missing in Citrus County.

Deputies said Steven Casey Good was last heard from on March 20. He was supposed to be working in Texas, but it’s unclear if he ever made it.

Good is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. His vehicle is a white 1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo with the Florida tag QQAX88.

1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo. (Source: Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-249-2790.