Missing Citrus County child found, father arrested on child sex battery charges

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man wanted out of Citrus County has been arrested for sexual battery on a child under the age of 12, the sheriff’s office confirmed Wednesday.

Only July 16, a warrant was issued for Rapheal Malkin Akbar Arnold, 32, who was known to be a long-distance truck driver.

Information was received by the United States Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF) that Arnold would be traveling through western North Carolina on July 25 in a red tractor-trailer.

On July 25, members of the CRFTF received information that Arnold was traveling on Highway 74 in Rutherford County, NC.

Around 4 p.m., Arnold was apprehended and taken to the Rutherford County Jail, where he was served with warrants.

Arnold’s 5-year-old child, who had been reported missing from Citrus County, was also located in the truck.

The child was safely turned over to the Rutherford County Department of Social Services.

Arnold is being held without bond, pending his extradition to Florida.

