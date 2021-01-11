Manatee with ‘Trump’ scraped into back found in Citrus County, $5K reward offered for info

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials say they are investigating after the word “Trump” was found scraped into the back of a manatee in Citrus County.

The manatee was discovered in Homosassa Springs on Sunday by a diver named Hailey Warrington. Warrington told WFLA she believes the scrape marks were most likely made with fingernails.

The Center for Biological Diversity announced Monday it was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the “cruel and illegal mutilation.”

“It’s heartbreaking that this manatee was subjected to this vile, criminal act,” the center’s Florida Director Jaclyn Lopez said. “It’s clear that whoever harmed this defenseless, gentle giant is capable of doing grave violence and needs to be apprehended immediately.”

The center said officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Florida’s Fish and Wildlife began their investigation immediately.

Manatees are protected under the Endangered Species Act and under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Federal officials said the manatee seen in the photograph is a subspecies of the West Indian manatee.

Anyone with information can call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation hotline at (888) 404-3922.