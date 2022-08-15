TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A manatee mom and calf were recently “photobombed” by a fish, and it was captured on video.

Explorida posted the video to Facebook on Aug. 6 of the pair with the “unexpected surprise” at the end.

“We hope this makes you laugh as much as we are!” they posted.

Explorida was recently named to Tripadvisor’s “Top 10 Bucket List Experiences for 2022 Travel” and the only place in the United States to be named to the top 10.

Those who visited Crystal River and left feedback wrote about swimming with the manatees, an experience that includes an in-water guide and photographer.

“What better way to explore nature than from the water!? Hop aboard a US Coast Guard certified vessel where you will join your Master Captain to embark on your journey into the Kings Bay refuge waters. You will be paired with an expert in-water guide who will be with you every step of the way to assist in making your manatee tour safe and memorable,” Tripadvisor wrote.

